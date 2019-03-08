Photo: Sean Calitz, from Gordon Wright’s Karoo Food.

This beloved Mozambique style dish uses some of my favourite ingredients from the Portuguese table – prawns, chilli and beer. I have yet to encounter someone who does not lick their fingers from the first taste, right to the very last swipe of the bread through the sauce. Perfect for a lazy weekend at the beach when everyone can tuck in and enjoy. You can adjust the heat according to your taste by using less chilli. I would say this is medium heat, yet super tasty.

Serves 4-6

1 kg prawns with shells on but deveined

50 ml lemon juice

5 ml salt

10 ml peri-peri sauce (recipe below)

80 ml olive oil

2 bay leaves

5 ml paprika

10 ml garlic crushed

1 red chilli cut in to 1 cm pieces

50g butter

1 onion chopped

160 ml Portuguese beer (Super Bock or Sagres)

125 ml cream

Coriander or parsley for serving

Combine the lemon juice, salt, peri-peri sauce, bay leaves, paprika, garlic and chilli.

Rub into prawns and allow them to marinade for 30 to 60 minutes.

Melt the butter and fry the onion in a large pan until soft. Remove from pan.

Add the prawns to the pan and fry for about 5 minutes until the shell has crisped a bit.

Return onions to the pan with the prawns, stir in beer and cream and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Remove the prawns with a slotted spoon and simmer sauce for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is reduced and thickened.

Return the prawns and sprinkle with coriander or parsley.

Enjoy with a couple of ice-cold beers or a nice crisp Rose and thick crusty bread to mop up the sauce.

Peri-peri Sauce

10g African red devil chillies, very finely chopped, or chilli paste

5 cloves garlic, crushed

25 ml finely chopped coriander

125 ml olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

Mix the ingredients together in a bottle and shake well.

Make the sauce and store it in the fridge; the flavour improves with age, reaching its peak at two weeks. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Gordon Wright Follow Save More

Comments

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.