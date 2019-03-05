Scientists may have cured a second patient of H.I.V., according to The New York Times, citing a group of European scientists who have worked on the research.

Scientists at IciStem, a consortium of European scientists researching use of stem cell transplants to treat the illness, say an anonymous London-based patient has achieved long-term “remission”. The patient, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, received a bone-marrow transplant in 2016 and was given immunosuppressive drugs. He stopped taking his H.I.V. medication in September of 2017.

Researchers will publish their report in the science journal Nature on Tuesday, and present some of the details at the upcoming Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle.

The London-based patient is the second man after Timothy Ray Brown to be declared cured of H.I.V.. Brown, who now lives in California, was described free of H.I.V. in 2007 after receiving transplant treatment for his leukemia. DM

Bloomberg Follow Save More

