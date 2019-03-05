The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an inquiry docket into the alleged assault of "Gqom Queen" Babes Wodumo after video footage emerged showing her partner Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo allegedly assaulting her.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said because of the public outrage and the evidence in the form of the video, the police decided to investigate the case.

“Because of the video and the social media activity that has been taking place, we decided to investigate the case and in order to justify an investigation, we opened an inquiry docket,” Naidoo told News24.

Naidoo added that, when Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane reports the case and submits a statement, that would therefore add value to the investigation.

‘Open a case’

Earlier News24 reported that the National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole ordered the police to trace the whereabouts of Simelane.

Sitole’s office issued a statement on Monday afternoon, calling on her to open a case “at a police station nearest to her” after the video footage emerged.

In May last year, Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu, while interviewing Simelane live on air, claimed the was being abused Mampintsha artist.

Denial

Maphumulo, released a statement soon after radio interview, denying he was a “monster” and saying he loves Simelane.

He said he wished God would “help her see that our enemies are gunning to destroy our relationship”.

He questioned when she was going to defend him when he defends her all the time. DM

