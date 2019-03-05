The CFA Institute plans to administer the first level of its exam electronically starting in 2021 -- a move that will shorten the suspense for candidates who’ve poured hundreds of hours into studying.

The change after almost 60 years of paper testing allows the institute to offer a wider selection of venues and more flexible scheduling while expediting the announcement of results, it said Monday in a statement.

“This is a natural evolution in how we design and deliver our programs,” Paul Smith, chief executive officer of the Charlottesville, Virginia-based CFA Institute, said in the statement.

CFA candidates must pass a three-level exam in a process that usually takes several years to complete. Successful test-takers spend an average of more than 300 hours preparing for each stage, parts of which are administered in June or December, and then wait weeks or months to learn whether they passed.

“Results will be delivered sooner,” the institute wrote in a Q&A accompanying its announcement that didn’t specify how much faster. “At this time, we’re only focused on delivering computer-based testing for Level I.”

The institute has made other changes in recent years to update its certification and processes. They include plans to add questions on financial technology topics such as artificial intelligence, robo-advisory and methods for analyzing big data. It already offers an online study platform to help candidates. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.