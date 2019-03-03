Juan Guaido’s party said the Venezuelan rival president is coming home for marches in the capital on Monday, risking arrest in his bid to end six of years of rule by Nicolas Maduro that have led the nation into poverty and revolt.

“All to the streets, beside our president Juan Guaido for his arrival at Caracas,” read an invitation on Sunday issued by his party.

It’s unclear how and when Guaido will return, or whether Maduro’s forces will arrest him for violating a travel ban, as threatened. Guaido secretly left Venezuela in February, at first to oversee a delivery of aid provided by the U.S., which has led calls for governments to recognize him as interim president until an election can be held.

That delivery attempt, from Colombia and Brazil, ended in confrontations between supporters of Guaido and forces loyal to Maduro, including the army and paramilitary groups. Several people died and hundreds were wounded when Maduro’s forces opened fire and beat demonstrators, blocking the food and medicine piled at the border.

Last week, Guaido met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Bogota, then traveled to Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador to meet leaders of those countries. They all back his push to depose Maduro, who is widely considered to have stolen elections last year.

While the 35-year-old opposition leader had received an invitation to visit Peru as part of the regional tour, he told reporters in Ecuador on Saturday he would instead return home.

“I announce my return to the country and call on marches across the country for Monday and Tuesday,” Guaido said on Twitter late Saturday.

Financial Backers

On Sunday, he sent a tweet thanking Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno along a picture of him on what appeared to be an airport tarmac. The Ecuadoran president’s office said that Guaido had boarded a plane, without saying where he was flying.

While Guaido has received much foreign backing since taking an oath in front of supporters on Jan. 23, his position inside the country is less firm. A quick flip of the military hasn’t materialized. Meanwhile, the U.S. has doubled down on financial and oil sanctions that will crimp Maduro’s access to hard currency.

Russia, China and Turkey still back the socialist government, though future financial support from those countries is a question mark and will be key to Maduro’s staying power. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.