Elon Musk is delivering on one big promise -- a $35,000 Model 3 -- while warning Tesla Inc. may not be able to pull off a quarterly profit as projected earlier.

It’s unlikely Tesla will earn money in the first quarter due to challenges getting electric cars to China and Europe, the chief executive officer told reporters Thursday. The company announced the long-awaited cheaper version of its sedan and said it can afford to drop prices because it’s shutting many of its stores worldwide to cut costs.

Moving all sales online, which will involve more job cuts, allows Tesla to lower vehicle prices by about 6 percent on average, the company said in a blog post. A $35,000 version of the Model 3 is now available for the first time, almost three years after Musk started taking orders.

“Tesla pioneered direct-to-consumer sales, and the stores were always more of an advertising portal than an actual transaction portal,” said Mike Ramsey, an automotive consultant with researcher Gartner Inc. “Closing the stores themselves is not that crazy; the real issue for Tesla is their service capability.”

Tesla said it’ll wind down many of its stores over the next few months, though Musk didn’t specify how many. A select few will remain in high-traffic locations as galleries, showcases and information centers.

“The important thing for customers in the U.S. to understand is that, with online sales, anyone in any state can quickly and easily buy a Tesla,” the company said on its blog.

Tesla shares, which rallied for two days prior to the announcement, fell as much as 4.1 percent to $306.80 in late trading. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.