NEWSFLASH

IPID strikes while the iron is hot, arrests two high-ranking SAPS members

By Marianne Thamm 1 March 2019

A day after ANC members of Parliament's police portfolio committee resolved not to extend the contract of IPID head Robert McBride, the directorate swooped, arresting former acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane as well as the head of SAPS supply chain management, Major General Ravichandran Pillay.

Both men were arrested on Friday morning, 1 March, on charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R86-million blue lights tender. Phahlane and Pillay are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court later today.

They will be joining former Gauteng police commissioner, Deliwe de Lange, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management, Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Mokwena, Brigadier James Ramajalum and Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Napo in the dock.

The tender for the supply of blue lights, sirens and radios for SAPS vehicles was awarded to millionaire businessman, Vimpie Manthatha’s Traffic Law Enforcement company in 2016. It is alleged that the businessman supplied a fake tax clearance certificate to SAPS in tendering for the lucrative job.

McBride is currently challenging in court the manner in which his contract was ended.  DM

Note: This is a developing story.

 

 

 

ANALYSIS

State Capture wipes out third of SA’s R4.9-trillion GDP – never mind lost trust, confidence, opportunity

By Marianne Merten

DAYS OF ZONDO

Zuma and ANC NEC allegedly ignored Mbalula’s disturbing Gupta disclosure

Jessica Bezuidenhout
11 hours ago
3 mins

AMABHUNGANE

ANC gambles on Twitter influencers

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
11 hours ago
16 mins

Pravin Gordhan apologises to SAA whistle-blower whose concerns were not heard by Treasury
Rebecca Davis 10 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-Benz X350d V6 D/Cab Power: A bakkie with bragging rights

Deon Schoeman 11 hours ago
8 mins

Seeking greater certainty in uncertain times

Investec
28 FEB
5 mins

Game Over

Zapiro
10 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

To be or Not to be: The theatrical writing (or rioting) is on the wall

Pieter-Dirk Uys
10 hours ago
3 mins

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL

Ace Magashule to lead Tripartite Alliance’s solidarity visit to Venezuela’s president under siege, Nicolás Maduro

Peter Fabricius
11 hours ago
2 mins