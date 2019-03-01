A day after ANC members of Parliament's police portfolio committee resolved not to extend the contract of IPID head Robert McBride, the directorate swooped, arresting former acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane as well as the head of SAPS supply chain management, Major General Ravichandran Pillay.

Both men were arrested on Friday morning, 1 March, on charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R86-million blue lights tender. Phahlane and Pillay are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court later today.

They will be joining former Gauteng police commissioner, Deliwe de Lange, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management, Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Mokwena, Brigadier James Ramajalum and Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Napo in the dock.

The tender for the supply of blue lights, sirens and radios for SAPS vehicles was awarded to millionaire businessman, Vimpie Manthatha’s Traffic Law Enforcement company in 2016. It is alleged that the businessman supplied a fake tax clearance certificate to SAPS in tendering for the lucrative job.

McBride is currently challenging in court the manner in which his contract was ended. DM

Note: This is a developing story.

