Crowne Plaza Johannesburg – The Rosebank is a contemporary and stylish Rosebank hotel that is ideally located for business and leisure travel in one of Johannesburg’s most popular suburbs. This 4 star hotel is only two blocks away from The Rosebank Gautrain Station, a 30-minute drive from O.R. Tambo International Airport and just a short drive from the Johannesburg and Sandton Business Districts.

The hotel’s ideal location is perfect for visitors to Johannesburg looking to experience the best in retail and relaxation. Both the Rosebank Mall and the African Craft Market are just moments away and promise guests the best selection of up-market shopping and dining options. The central location also makes The Rosebank Crowne Plaza the ideal base to access famous Johannesburg tourist attractions such as the Apartheid Museum, Lion Park and Soweto. And for sports fans, the Coca Cola Park Stadium and Wanderers Cricket Ground are within a 10-minute drive from the hotel.

Whether you are in Johannesburg on vacation or business, the Crowne Plaza Johannesburg – Rosebank offers the highest international standards throughout its accommodations that distinguish it as one of the top hotels in Johannesburg.

MEETINGS & EVENTS IN ROSEBANK

Accommodation & Event Spaces Under One Roof

The hotel offers a selection of quiet and very well-equipped conference and event venues in Rosebank, Johannesburg that can accommodate 10 – 300 delegates.

Crowne Plaza Johannesburg is one of the few establishments in Johannesburg that is able to host a conference of 300 delegates and offer accommodation all under one roof.

All event venues in The Rosebank’s conference centre have digital signage for ease of location and are all equipped with the latest technologies, including WiFi internet access, audio visuals and video conferencing. The venue boasts a modern business centre that offers three work stations with full internet access as well as faxing, copying and scanning capabilities.

Don’t think meetings, think experiences

Looking for a unique meeting experience? Inspire creativity with the hotel’s Carnival themed meetings.

Combine fun with effective teamwork and goal-driven outcomes.

Your meeting space will be transformed into a carnival complete with balloons and interactive activities during refreshment breaks such as games and cupcake decorating.

At Crowne Plaza we pride ourselves on creating unique meeting experiences.

ULTIMATE COMFORT ACCOMMODATION

Crowne Plaza Johannesburg – The Rosebank includes a selection of 318 of the finest upmarket rooms and luxury suites in Johannesburg. This stunning Rosebank accommodation has been designed to the stringent Crowne Plaza standards to ensure the perfect night sleep. All beds are fitted with Chrysalis Linen mattress toppers and dressed with premium cotton bed linen. These standards combined with the Crowne Plaza Sleep Advantage Program ensure guests wake up refreshed and revived. The 24 luxury suites have spacious separate lounge areas and large workspaces. The suites offer lofty views of trendy, up-market Rosebank and establish the hotel’s position as one of the top hotels in Johannesburg.

Hotel Reservations & Customer Contact Centre

+27 11 461 9744 | 0861 44 77 44

Crowne Plaza Johannesburg – The Rosebank Contacts

+27 11 448 3600

