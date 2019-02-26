Men wait at the side of the road for work in Khayelitsha.

Across Cape Town there are places every day where dozens of men stand and wait along the side of a road, hoping to get temporary work for the day. Masixole Feni spoke to and photographed some of the men.

First published by GroundUp

About 20 men were waiting along Van Riebeeck Road. Mike Ngcowa (left) is 55. He came to Cape Town from King William’s Town. He lives in an informal settlement and has two children.

“The kind of work I do is tiling and painting, but I take any kind of work that comes my way,” he says.

Sitting next to him is Phumzile Kamlando, who is 53. He is also from the Eastern Cape. He was previously employed at a factory in Johannesburg, but he was retrenched after nine years.

“I arrive at 7am and leave around 5pm,” he says. There is no guarantee of getting work.

Unathi Mpuluseni is 29 and came from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape. He currently lives on a farm not far from Kuils River.

“I come here daily and queue for work on Van Riebeeck Road. I arrive here by 9am and leave at 5pm. Sometimes, if I don’t get hired, I work as a car guard.”

Thapelo Qokonya is 38 and from Mfuleni.

“I’m unemployed and I have two children. One is 10 and the other is seven. I arrive at the site from 7am till around 2pm. Sometimes in a week, I get maybe one job. If I am lucky I get two jobs and I make R150 per job.”

Johnny Madubedube (left) is 39. He is from Mitchells Plain. He looks for casual jobs in the city centre, running errands and collecting stock for Somalian shop owners. His friend sitting with him is Jeremy Carelse. He is 44, also from Mitchells Plain. He collects aluminium and cans to sell at a recycling site in Salt River. He usually travels daily from Mitchells Plain to the city centre to search through bins.

DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

GroundUp Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.