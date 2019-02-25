Newsdeck

May Said to Tell Merkel She Doesn’t Want a Delay: Brexit Update

By Bloomberg 25 February 2019
Caption
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Prime Minster Theresa May (L) hold bilateral talks over breakfast during the first Arab-European Summit on February 25, 2019 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Leaders from European and Arab nations are meeting for the two-day summit to discuss topics including security, trade and migration. Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Brexit is dominating the EU-Arab summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to renegotiate her unpopular divorce agreement, and is said to have told German Chancellor Angela Merkel she doesn’t want to extend the process beyond March 29.

Key Developments:

May set March 12 deadline to put her Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament The EU is considering telling May that if she can’t get her deal passed, the alternative is extending membership to 2021 MPs will vote on a proposal to delay Brexit on Wednesday; May will address Parliament on Tuesday

Varadkar Sees Extension as Only Alternative to Deal (11 a.m.)

Before his meeting with Theresa May, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar appeared to suggest a no-deal is off the table for now.

In remarks tweeted by the Irish Independent from the summit, he said: “What’s evident to me is absolutely no-one wants the U.K. to crash out with no deal, that’s a lose-lose-lose scenario for everyone. That gives me confidence, or a sense at least, that the UK will not crash out without a deal on March 29. We’ll either have a deal or have an extension.”

That sums up why May wants to keep the threat of no-deal on the table. If there’s no danger, why should the EU move on the backstop?

Merkel Questions May on Brexit Delay (9:40 a.m.)

May met German Chancellor Angela Merkel for breakfast in Sharm el-Sheikh and the pair discussed Brexit, among other issues.

During a 45-minute meeting over pastries, cheese and fruit, Merkel asked May about a British media report that the U.K. is considering a two-month technical extension to Article 50 to give more time to get the legislation through Parliament, according to a person familiar with the matter.

May is said to have replied that she doesn’t want a delay, and is keen to get the deal done in time to leave the EU as planned on March 29. A British official said May believes delaying Brexit will not solve the issue but only postpone the moment when a decision must be made.

The official said May also met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and will hold talks with Irish premier Leo Varadkar later.

Hinds Says No-Deal Won’t Be Government Policy (8:30 a.m.)

Cabinet minister Damian Hinds insisted the government would not make it official policy to pursue a no-deal Brexit. “We are not going to make no-deal government policy,” Hinds, the education secretary, told BBC Radio on Monday.

May wants to keep the no-deal threat on the table as she thinks it will help get her unpopular divorce agreement through Parliament. But several ministers indicated on Friday they were ready to vote against her to prevent a cliff-edge departure — joining with Labour members of Parliament to do so. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

ANALYSIS

Zizi Kodwa accusation could be the start of an all-out war

By Stephen Grootes

GROUNDUP

Caster Semenya: Issues the sporting authority has to consider

GroundUp
1 hour ago
7 mins

State Capture

Bosasa to get the boot from prisons and courts

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Eskom’s Jabu Mabuza to continue testifying at Zondo commission

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

May Said to Tell Merkel She Doesn’t Want a Delay: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

New Tshwane mayor cancels controversial GladAfrica contract

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

EOH Suspends Employees Implicated in Graft-Tainted Contracts

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

POLITICALLY AWEH

Can Tito Mboweni’s plans meet SA’s pressing challenges? (Video)
Politically Aweh 31 mins ago
1 min

"By scepticism...we arrive first at suspension of judgement, and second at freedom from disturbance." ~ Sextus Empiricus

Ward 58: Inside the DA’s local failed state (Part 1)

Party fails its promise of good governance on every measure in historic Joburg ward

Ferial Haffajee 18 hours ago
8 mins

Ward 58 – Inside the DA’s local failed state (Part 2)

A WhatsApp of Discontent: Gatvol and viral on the city fringes

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Twenty-five years of democracy (Part 3): Denial of dignity then and now

Raymond Suttner
6 hours ago
7 mins

ISS TODAY

Will the latest Central African Republic peace deal hold?

ISS Today
4 hours ago
4 mins

EDITORIAL

Got something to say? Daily Maverick wants to hear it

Daily Maverick
18 hours ago
4 mins