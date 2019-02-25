EOH Holdings Ltd. suspended some employees involved in deals being reviewed by its lawyers after an anonymous complaint prompted Microsoft Corp. to cancel a contract with the South African IT company.

“We have either suspended or received resignations from involved employees, resulting in none of the employees currently implicated remaining in the business,” EOH Chief Executive Officer Stephen van Coller said in a letter to staff. The CEO confirmed that he wrote the message.

EOH shares plunged after Microsoft ended its association with the company earlier this month. The Johannesburg-based firm has hired forensic accounting teams to investigate its public-sector contracts, and has identified fewer than six deemed necessary for detailed review, said Van Coller.

Read More: EOH CEO in Fight to Save Graft-Tainted South Africa IT Company

The stock pared gains to trade 0.3 percent lower as of 10 a.m. in Johannesburg. EOH has slumped 42 percent this year, the worst performer on the FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index.

Last week, the company launched a whistle-blower app Expose-It, to make the process of sharing sensitive information on the company safer and easier. “Several people have come forward to share knowledge on issues,” the CEO said. “In some cases, we have been given a lot of detail and on others, we have received indications of where we should look.”

Van Coller, a former executive of lender Absa Group Ltd. and wireless carrier MTN Group Ltd., was brought in by EOH last year partly to restore the company’s reputation and boost corporate governance. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.