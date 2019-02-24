Newsdeck

Bangladesh Forces Kill Plane Hijack Suspect in Eight-Minute Raid

By Bloomberg 24 February 2019
Caption
Police forces surround the hijacked Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman Boeing 737-800 plane on the tarmac after an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, Bangladesh, 24 February 2019. According to the local media report national flag carrier bound for Dubai made an emergency landing and the passengers safely evacuated. A suspect has been arrested in the hijacking of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Bangladesh security forces shot and killed an armed man who attempted to hijack a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane bound for Dubai from Dhaka on Sunday.

The commando raid “was a swift operation that ended in eight minutes,” Major General Matiur Rahman said at a media briefing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The suspect had demanded to speak with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

The raid took place after security forces surrounded the plane on the tarmac, Somoy TV reported. The jet made an emergency landing around 5:40 pm local time in the southeastern port city, near Chittagong, after the suspect warned that he had a gun, the BBC reported. All passengers and crew on board flight BG147 disembarked safely, the BBC said. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

ELECTIONS 2019

DA unveils ‘pro-all South Africans’ manifesto that is decidedly anti-expropriation

By Stephen Grootes

NEWSFLASH: DAYS OF ZONDO

No free pass for Eskom’s Mr Fix-It, Jabu Mabuza

Jessica Bezuidenhout
22 FEB
5 mins

NEWSFLASH

New SARS unit zones in on Bosasa with visit to their head office

Pauli Van Wyk
22 FEB
1 min

Newsdeck

‘I feel like an accused person’ – Mrwebi cries foul about Mokgoro inquiry

News24 22 FEB

Newsdeck

Truck Spills Acid on Bus Near Glencore Mine, Killing 18

Bloomberg 22 FEB

Newsdeck

Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser to Take Over as President

Bloomberg 22 FEB

Newsdeck

Japan probe Hayabusa2 touches down on Ryugu asteroid

Al Jazeera 22 FEB

SCORPIO

Exclusive: Batohi acts fast, tough in Bosasa’s NPA mole case
Jessica Bezuidenhout 21 FEB
4 mins

"If a man seeks from the good life anything beyond itself, it is not the good life he is seeking" ~ Plotinus

MOKGORO INQUIRY

The Inquiry process is unfair, says Lawrence Mrwebi

Nkateko Mabasa 22 FEB
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa’s health summit report fails to offer remedy for ailing healthcare system

Anso Thom
22 FEB
6 mins

GASTROTURF

Deep Blue & Green: The World, a Fisherman’s Oyster

Tony Jackman
22 FEB
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Iqbal Survé’s Top Misinformation Tips for Boys and Girls

Chris Roper
22 FEB
7 mins

ISS TODAY

Was France’s military intervention in Chad a regression?

ISS Today
22 FEB
4 mins