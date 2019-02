At least 18 people were killed when a truck transporting acid to a mine owned by Glencore Plc in the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed and spilled its contents onto a minibus, a provincial health minister said.

The tanker was heading to the Mutanda Mine, a copper and cobalt operation near Kolwezi in the southeast of the country, Samy Kayombo Mukanza, the health minister for Lualuba province, said. Nine people are also injured, he said.

“The acid was sprayed over people and vehicles,” Jean-Marie Tshizainga, mines minister for the province, said.

Officials from Glencore and Mutanda weren’t immediately available for comment. DM

