Newsdeck

Truck Spills Acid on Bus Near Glencore Mine, Killing 18

By Bloomberg 22 February 2019
Caption
(FILE) A file photo dated 14 April 2011 showing the headquarters of Glencore in Baar, Kanton Zug, Switzerland (reissued 08 August 2018). Glencore, a global commodities giant with 146,000 contractors and employees, released their half-year results on 08 August 2018 saying their net income increased 23 per cent to 8.3 billion USD. EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

At least 18 people were killed when a truck transporting acid to a mine owned by Glencore Plc in the Democratic Republic of Congo crashed and spilled its contents onto a minibus, a provincial health minister said.

The tanker was heading to the Mutanda Mine, a copper and cobalt operation near Kolwezi in the southeast of the country, Samy Kayombo Mukanza, the health minister for Lualuba province, said. Nine people are also injured, he said.

“The acid was sprayed over people and vehicles,” Jean-Marie Tshizainga, mines minister for the province, said.

Officials from Glencore and Mutanda weren’t immediately available for comment. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.

NEWSFLASH

New SARS unit zones in on Bosasa with visit to their head office

By Pauli Van Wyk

PUBLIC TRANSPORT SAFETY

SA women fear using public transport due to violence and intimidation

Chanel Retief
16 mins ago
8 mins

SCORPIO

Exclusive: Batohi acts fast, tough in Bosasa’s NPA mole case

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Nintendo of America’s Doug Bowser to Take Over as President

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Japan probe Hayabusa2 touches down on Ryugu asteroid

Al Jazeera 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off With Three Payloads

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Franschhoek blaze ‘backburn’ tactic underway to protect town

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Iqbal Survé’s Top Misinformation Tips for Boys and Girls
Chris Roper 14 hours ago
7 mins

Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.

Unity in Biting Diversity

Gordhan’s strong letter to Magashule prompts ANC’s reversal and humiliating apology

Carien Du Plessis 15 hours ago
4 mins

ESKOM

Mboweni confirms Eskom’s R150bn bailout, amortised over a decade

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
2 mins

Ward 58 – a Local Investigation of State Capture

DA Joburg bigwig implicated in hijacking of city property – found guilty of influence-peddling

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ramaphosa’s health summit report fails to offer remedy for ailing healthcare system

Anso Thom
44 mins ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Why bank tax free when you can invest tax free?

Coronation
13 FEB
4 mins