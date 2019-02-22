Tarragon fish from Gordon Wright's Karoo Food. Photo: Sean Calitz

This recipe allows the fish to be the hero of the dish. It’s versatile and can be adjusted by changing or adding different herbs. Any firm white (or game) fish will do and the sauce works well with Cape salmon, kabeljou and yellowtail.

(Serves 6)

1.2kg firm white or game fish, butter-fried with skin on.

200g butter

200ml chicken or vegetable stock

1 large lemon, squeezed

1 Tbs yellow mustard seeds

1 Tbs dried tarragon

4 spring onions, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Place fish on a suitable clamp grid and salt and pepper the flesh.

Melt butter in a saucepan on a low heat.

Add all other ingredients, bring to the boil then reduce heat and simmer for about 15 minutes until sauce has thickened slightly. Taste and season accordingly, depending on your taste buds.

Place on the braai (over medium coals — direct heat) meat side down for 2 minutes to seal. Flip over and start adding your sauce with a basting brush. Baste regularly for 10-15 mins until the sauce starts to bubble slightly — don’t turn it again! (If you are using a kettle braai, you can put the lid on for a few minutes to speed up the cooking time.)

Test with a fork by inserting into flesh to check that it is firm and white and flakes easily.

Serve with boiled baby potatoes, asparagus and a green salad.

Cooks note — this dish can also be baked in the oven at 180ᵒC, but just be sure to remove the skin and use only the fillets. DM

From Karoo Food by Gordon Wright. Photo: Sean Calitz

Gordon Wright Follow Save More

