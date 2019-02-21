Two suspects have been shot dead and a third injured in a shootout during a robbery at Edenvale High School on Thursday.

The shooting took place just before lunchtime.

EmerG-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze confirmed the death of two suspects and the wounding of a third to News24.

“We received a call of a robbery taking place [at the school] directly from one of the teachers and dispatched a response team,” Kotze said.

According to Kotze, the wounded suspect sustained minor injuries and was apprehended by police.

Pupils and teachers at the school were unharmed, Kotze said.

Kotze could not confirm whether the shootout involved members of the SAPS.

Edenvale SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Jacob Mashile confirmed the incident to News24 but could not confirm any details.

When News24 spoke to William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson at 12:45, the call about the shooting had just come in and emergency vehicles had been dispatched to the scene.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reported that a robbery had taken place at the school and that one person had been arrested.

Mashile could not confirm the information.

SAPS spokesperson Kay Makhubele said a statement would be issued as soon as more information became available.

This is a developing story. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

News24 Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.