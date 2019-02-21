Gauteng police have managed to make another breakthrough in the OR Tambo International Airport "follow home" robberies.

On Thursday morning, four suspects alleged to have been involved in robbing travellers after following them from the airport, were arrested.

Members of the National Investigation Unit (NINU), together with members of the airport and the SAPS Flying Squad, arrested the group in Alexandra, near Sandton.

The suspects were allegedly planning a robbery when the police team pounced on them as they were changing the number plates on their sedan.

“However, three suspects managed to flee, initiating a high-speed chase and a shootout between the suspects and the police. The suspect’s vehicle swerved off the road, crashing to a halt,” police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

One of the suspects was shot and wounded during the ensuing chase.

“Our team also recovered at least two handguns,” Naidoo added.

The firearms have since been sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were the weapons used in the robberies.

The latest development follows the arrest of four other suspects in January.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole welcomed the arrests and praised members for their sterling work.

“I am very pleased with the progress we are making to significantly reduce this category of crime but, more importantly I am equally pleased that our proactive strategy is yielding positive results,” he said. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

News24 Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.