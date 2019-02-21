A Coast Guard lieutenant living in a Washington suburb stockpiled weapons and plotted to kill prominent liberal politicians and television news personalities, federal prosecutors said.

Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at the Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, was arrested on firearms and narcotics charges last Friday. But those counts, prosecutors wrote in a motion arguing that he be kept in detention, “are the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life.”

The motion, submitted on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Robert Hur in Maryland, alleged Hasson, who also served in the U.S. Marines and the Army Reserve, identified himself in a letter as a “white nationalist for over 30 years” who sought to help establish a white homeland through “focused violence.”

In a raid on his “cramped basement apartment” in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to the court papers, agents discovered an array of pistols and long guns, including semi-automatic weapons, and ammunition. Prosecutors said he had also “compiled a list of prominent Democratic congressional leaders, activists, political organizations, and MSNBC and CNN media personalities.”

Those included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia; Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Kamala Harris of California; Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Also on the list were Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Joe Scarborough, the former Florida congressman and MSNBC host; and Chris Hayes, another MSNBC personality

The prosecutors said Hasson had “espoused extremist views for years,” and had “routinely perused” the writings of Anders Breivik, the right-wing extremist who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.

After looking at a headline in which Scarborough was critical of President Donald Trump, Hasson, according to the court papers,“spent the next approximately five minutes reviewing Scarborough’s Wikipedia page and personal website before performing a Google search for ‘where is morning joe filmed.’ After further searches, the defendant found Scarborough’s prior home.”

Hasson bought the opioid Tramadol from Mexico and a case containing bottles labeled HGH, a human growth hormone, was found in his home, the prosecutors said. After his research into Breivik, according to the motion, Hasson “stockpiled the resources necessary to begin the process of taking narcotics in order to increase his ability to conduct attacks.” DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

Bloomberg Follow Save More

Comments

Please or create an account to view the comments. To join the conversation, sign up as a Maverick Insider.