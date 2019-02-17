Fourteen Tunisian oil workers abducted in western Libya last week have been freed, a security official said, shortly after they appeared in a video urging their government to exchange them for a Libyan prisoner in Tunisia.

Adel Al-Hawas, head of public relations at Zawiya security directorate, did not give any details on what led to the release.

The 14 men, all workers at Zawiya oil refinery west of the capital Tripoli, appeared in a video on the Libyan Al Marsad news portal on Sunday, identifying themselves and asking the Tunisian government to release Libyan Kamal Al-Lafi in a prisoner swap.

Reading from a written statement, one of the men said their captors had treated the hostages well and they were in good health. The Tunisians were abducted on Thursday when gunmen led by Lafi’s brother intercepted their bus.

Libya Gunmen Said to Kidnap 14 Tunisian Oil Workers Near Zawiya. DM

