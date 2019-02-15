When South Africa Cuts Off Power, Cable Thieves Move In

While most South Africans spent the past week griping about rolling power cuts, the outages proved a blessing for cable thieves, who are able to work during the blackouts without fear of electrocution.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which supplies almost all of South Africa’s electricity, imposed power cuts from Sunday through Thursday because of power-plant breakdowns. Municipal distributors like Johannesburg’s City Power are obliged to implement scheduled outages, known locally as load shedding, over large swathes of the city. In South Africa’s biggest city those typically last for about four hours.

Read: Eskom to End S. Africa Power Cuts After Week of Disruption

Theft of copper cables — already a perennial problem in South Africa — “is very high during load shedding,” said Isaac Mangena, a spokesman for City Power. “The schedules we send to customers are also available to thieves who can plan to do what they want for four hours at a time.”

The sudden surge of returning power also caused explosions at sub-stations and transformers, leading to a rush of complaints from customers and delays in restoring supply. Power still wasn’t restored to the northern Johannesburg suburbs of Auckland Park and Rosebank on Friday, along with several areas in the south of the city.

Read QuickTake on why South Africa struggles to keep lights on

Maintenance workers are taking as long as 24 hours to respond to complaints, compared with a normal response time of several hours after a fault has been lodged.

“Communities must bear with us as we try and reverse this,” City Power Chief Executive Officer Lerato Setshedi said in a separate email, adding that it will take two to three days for normal operations to resume. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.