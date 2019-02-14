GroundUp

The men who make a living from an old gold mine dump

By GroundUp 14 February 2019
Caption
A group of brothers and their friends are making a living collecting gold off a mine dump near Marievale. Photo: Kimberley Mutandiro

'The gold is right here in the soil' By Kimberly Mutandiro for GROUNDUP.

First published by GroundUp

Located between Marievale military base and Nigel is an old gold mine, Vlakfontein, where informal miners extract gold from the mine dump.

The gold found at this old mine is very easy to extract and in a good month one can make R10,000 or more,” explains Mozambican-born Ronaldo*. The 23-year-old has been mining gold at the old mine for more than six years.

We do not even need to go underground to get the gold. It is right here in the soil we are standing on.”

He and his three brothers, aged 25, 24 and 20, used to live in one of the houses in the Happiness Village informal settlement, before they were evicted by the South African National Defence Force.

Three of them work on the mine dump with two of their friends while the oldest works at a brick manufacturing firm.I could not find work in a firm because they asked for a passport which l did not have at the time,” says Ronaldo. “One does not need a passport to extract gold.”He now has a passport, but he still prefers to extract gold rather than work in a factory like his older brother, who he says is underpaid. The miners separate the gold particles from the gravel using a handmade wooden drainage device with blankets and towels on it. The towels absorb the gold particles while sand and stones are washed away.

The other tools used are a small metal plate, a hollow plastic dish and 10-litre plastic buckets. Vastinyo fetches soil from a heap with a rusty metal plate. He mixes the soil with water, then pours the mixture on to the wooden sieve to wash away dirt. Afterwards he carefully takes the towels off the sieve. His brother has a bucket full of water ready where the towels are rinsed, with the gold remaining inside the bucket.

The men filter out the gold particles using a make-shift drainage device. Photo: Kimberley Mutandiro

After a day’s work the men take the buckets home to a nearby informal settlement. Here they put mercury, which they buy in small bottles from muti shops, into the mixture with washing powder, vinegar and tartaric acid. Eventually the water is drained out of the buckets, leaving the gold.

The miners do not smelt the gold themselves, their clients do, paying them R440 per gram. According to Ronaldo their clients are gold dealers from Nigel who come to fetch the gold. (The market price for gold is currently about R580 per gram.)

The brothers, who are from Nyembane village, Mozambique, left school after the death seven years ago of their father, who was the breadwinner in the family. They decided to come to Johannesburg and later fetched their friends from the village to come and mine gold with them. Most of their savings are sent back home to their mother.

Life at our village back in Nyembane is very poor. It is every child’s dream to come to South Africa in search of greener pastures,” says one of the brothers.

The brothers sell their gold to dealers who smelt the particles. Photo: Kimberley Mutandiro

Sometimes residents living near the mine scare away the young miners and steal their gold.

One brother hopes to go back to school and become a policeman. Another would like to study to be a teacher. Meanwhile, they dream of raising enough money to buy livestock, open shops, and move back home to Mozambique.

We are not stealing from anyone,” says Ronaldo. “We are just earning a living.” DM

*Not his real name

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

LIGHTS OUT, EXTENDED PLAY

Eskom is in a deep hole; it will take decades and serious financial wizardry to dig it out

By Marianne Merten

ZAPIRO

Candlelight

Zapiro
2 hours ago

GroundUp

Why is South Africa’s unemployment rate so high?

GroundUp
8 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

U.K. Parliament Throws Out May’s Plan to Renegotiate Brexit

Bloomberg 7 mins ago

Newsdeck

Kashmir Deaths Climb to 40 in Worst India Attack Under Modi

Bloomberg 18 mins ago

Newsdeck

South Africa Graft Probe Postpones McBride Testimony as 30 Named

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Proteas seamers ripping through Sri Lanka at KingsmeadProteas seamers ripping through Sri Lanka at Kingsmead

News24 9 hours ago

Public Investment Corporation

Inquiry witnesses receive death threats
Greg Nicolson 9 hours ago
3 mins

"You know you're in trouble when your own imagination starts punishing you." ~ Eoin Colfer

ANALYSIS

ANC’s SNAFU days – right in time for 2019 elections

Stephen Grootes 23 hours ago
5 mins

GroundUp

The men who make a living from an old gold mine dump

GroundUp
6 hours ago
3 mins

CRL Rights Commission

Interviews for new commissioners happening behind closed doors

Marianne Thamm
9 hours ago
3 mins

WATER CRISIS

While electricity hogs headlines, South Africa’s water situation is another unfolding crisis

Rebecca Davis
23 hours ago
4 mins

GroundUp

How employment has changed in 10 years

GroundUp
6 hours ago
2 mins