Durban - The Proteas are making serious inroads towards taking control of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead.

At lunch on day two, the visitors were in trouble at 133/6 , still 102 behind, having started day two on 49/1 .

SCOREBOARD: SA v SL – 1st Test, Day 2

The morning session saw Sri Lanka lose five wickets, having scored just 84 runs.

The hosts went back to the opening pair of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander when play got underway, and it didn’t take long for them to get the breakthrough.

Steyn (2/24), bowling at good speed under more cloudy skies, was first to strike when he had debutant Oshada Fernando out LBW for 19 in just his second over of the day.

Fernando had looked to work Steyn through the leg side and decided against the review after he had been given out by umpire Aleem Dar.

It proved to be a massive moment with replays revealing that the delivery was, in fact, missing leg stump comfortably and that Fernando would have survived had he asked for the review.

Philander (2/32) then joined the party in the very next over when he had skipper Dimuth Karunaratne trapped LBW for a well-played 30.

Karunaratne had survived a Philander review for LBW the ball before, but there was no escaping this one as replays showed the ball clipping leg stump.

At that stage Sri Lanka were in trouble at 53/3 having added just 4 runs to their overnight total and they were desperate for consolidation.

Philander, though, had other ideas.

‘Big Vern’ had his second when the experienced Kusal Mendis edged him to Faf du Plessis at second slip with one of those probing deliveries that the batsman simply had to stab at.

The dangerous and innovative Niroshan Dickwella was next to fall when he misjudged a pull shot off Duanne Olivier (1/14) only to top edge to Steyn, who was standing off the fence at the finest of third mans.

That left the visitors on 90/5.

There was then a healthy stand of 43 for the sixth wicket between Kusal Perera (37*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (23) that looked set to get the Sri Lankans through to lunch.

A moment of madness from De Silva on what would be the final ball of the session, though, saw Kagiso Rabada (1/38) join the fray as De Silva went on the hook only to find Olivier on the long leg boundary. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.