STREET TALK

Street Talk: Why no jobs? (Video)

By Street Talk 12 February 2019

Community activists regret that so few jobs have been created since 1994 and the ones that have been are part-time and underpaid. 'People are hungry and turning to crime... Will things change in our lifetime?'

This film was produced by:

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

