This Weekend We’re Watching

By Daily Maverick 8 February 2019

From single cell to salamander. Watch a time-lapse clip of how this creature is "made". By Jan van Ijken

Guptas drop millions on double wedding in Abu Dhabi

SONA 2019

Details, Promises, Thuma Mina 2.0 – an election speech designed to lift SA’s spirits

Marianne Merten
19 hours ago
5 mins

SONA 2019 FALLOUT

Saving Eskom: No immediate privatisation, unions still not happy

Rebecca Davis
20 hours ago
4 mins

Heathrow Stockpiles Rubber Gloves, Scanners for No-Deal Brexit

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

EFF claims their MP slapped man due to ‘right wing assassination threat’ on Malema

News24 6 hours ago

Princess Ubolratana Steps Into Thailand’s Tense Political Fray

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

Text of Bezos Statement on National Enquirer, Sensitive Pictures

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

SONJA HARRI CLAIMS HARRASSMENT

Sexual offences unit head tells Cele of bullying and humiliation by senior officer
Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
5 mins

Eton College once provided free education to poor boys. Now it quite literally does the opposite.

Maverick Life

Fashion News: In New York, Lukhanyo Mdingi presents his collection at Men’s fashion week

Emilie Gambade 6 hours ago
5 mins

STATE OF CYRIL’S NATION

After the kleptocrat, South Africa gets a statesman and a nerd

Ferial Haffajee
20 hours ago
5 mins

THE INTERVIEW

SA civil society veteran warns of the dangers of the ‘Ramaphosa effect’

Rebecca Davis
21 hours ago
4 mins

SONA 2019

Eskom to be restructured, May 8 poll date set and NPA boss gets a State Capture investigative directorate

Marianne Merten
23 hours ago
6 mins

MOTORING

BMW X4 M40i: SUV with a sports car’s heart

Deon Schoeman
21 hours ago
8 mins