Newsdeck

EFF claims their MP slapped man due to ‘right wing assassination threat’ on Malema

By News24 8 February 2019

The EFF claims MP Marshall Dlamini's apparent slapping of a police officer after Thursday evening's State of the Nation Address (SONA) was in response to a right-wing threat against the life of their leader, Julius Malema.

Meanwhile, Parliament condemned Dlamini’s alleged assault in the “strongest terms” and said the officer laid charges.

This, after video footage of the slapping incident emerged on Friday morning.

“The EFF has received media enquiries regarding an assassination threat on the life of the CIC [commander-in-chief] Julius Malema, which had been planned to be executed during the 2019 State of the Nation Address yesterday,” read a statement by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

“The security threat implicates elite members of the police, who are in collaboration with right-wing groups to take the life of the CIC, in an attempt to undermine the advances on the expropriation of land without compensation discourse, that will soon be law.”

According to Ndlozi, the EFF was told that the Parliamentary Security Service, also known as “white shirts” or “bouncers”, have been infiltrated by these groups and targeted the occasion of the SONA to execute the “assassination”.

“The hope was that the EFF caucus would be kicked out of the house, using the parliamentary security [white shirts]. The anticipated evil acts would then be carried out during this moment of chaos. The EFF can confirm this and any further inquiries regarding this threat must be directed to the SAPS [SA Police Service] and the Minister of Police.

“Accordingly, when the CIC, Malema, and the EFF leadership were unreasonably stopped by these white shirts in Parliament, after the House had been adjourned, we all thought this was the moment and reacted with the necessary self-defence. The event of a white security man in black and white, being pushed and clapped [sic] in the face, followed him violently pulling the CIC Malema, from passing through the corridor doors of the National Assembly.”

Ndlozi said according to the Powers, Privileges, and Immunities of Members of Parliament Act, Section 7 (c), no one is allowed to obstruct MPs in the precinct of Parliament from going anywhere to do their work.

“It is illegal, and those who do security in the precinct should be well aware of these provisions.”

Despite the grave threat to his life, Malema bravely faced the media outside the National Assembly for interviews after the SONA.

EFF leader Julius Malema braves media interviews after SONA 2019. (Photo: Jenni Evans, News24)

Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise said in a joint statement the alleged assault occurred shortly after the adjournment of the joint sitting for the SONA, outside the National Assembly, as the procession, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the presiding officers, left the House.

“An initial report alleges that Warrant Officer Johan Carstens, responsible for cordoning off the exit area for the procession, faced sudden confrontation and was attacked by the EFF MP, resulting in facial injuries. Officer Carstens has opened an assault case with the police,” they said.

“The presiding officers are outraged and disappointed by this shameful conduct by the MP, who, as a public representative, is expected to display exemplary conduct to the rest of society – particularly during an important and decorous occasion such as the SONA,” reads the statement.

The presiding officers will await a full report on the matter in order to determine an appropriate course of action.

Malema was seen shortly after the address braving multiple interviews with various media outlets, including News24. He was all smiles along with his colleagues.

News24 will ask will police and Parliament whether a security threat was lodged. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

amaBhungane

Guptas drop millions on double wedding in Abu Dhabi

By amaBhungane

SONA 2019

Details, Promises, Thuma Mina 2.0 – an election speech designed to lift SA’s spirits

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
5 mins

SONA 2019 FALLOUT

Saving Eskom: No immediate privatisation, unions still not happy

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

EFF claims their MP slapped man due to ‘right wing assassination threat’ on Malema

News24 2 mins ago

Newsdeck

Princess Ubolratana Steps Into Thailand’s Tense Political Fray

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Text of Bezos Statement on National Enquirer, Sensitive Pictures

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Senators Seek to Punish Saudis Over Khashoggi Murder, Yemen War

Bloomberg 16 hours ago

SONJA HARRI CLAIMS HARRASSMENT

Sexual offences unit head tells Cele of bullying and humiliation by senior officer
Marianne Thamm 15 hours ago
5 mins

Eton College once provided free education to poor boys. Now it quite literally does the opposite.

Maverick Life

Fashion News: In New York, Lukhanyo Mdingi presents his collection at Men’s fashion week

Emilie Gambade 31 mins ago
4 mins

STATE OF CYRIL’S NATION

After the kleptocrat, South Africa gets a statesman and a nerd

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
5 mins

THE INTERVIEW

SA civil society veteran warns of the dangers of the ‘Ramaphosa effect’

Rebecca Davis
15 hours ago
4 mins

SONA 2019

Eskom to be restructured, May 8 poll date set and NPA boss gets a State Capture investigative directorate

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
6 mins

MOTORING

BMW X4 M40i: SUV with a sports car’s heart

Deon Schoeman
15 hours ago
8 mins