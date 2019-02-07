Newsdeck

Ocasio-Cortez Aims to Reset Climate Policy With Green New Deal

By Bloomberg 7 February 2019
Caption
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks during the third annual Women's March near Columbus Circle in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Two years after millions gathered for the inaugural Women's March, demonstrators around the world march again in solidarity with communities of women and allies who seek to create a future of equality, justice, and compassion for all. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a sweeping package of environmental measures Thursday that has pitted progressives in the House Democratic caucus against moderates over how far to go in pursuit of resetting the climate change debate.

The proposals, which have come to be known as the Green New Deal, were crafted in conjunction with Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts. Their plan envisions shifting away from fossil fuels and other sources of global warming causing emissions within 10 years.

It has already prompted strong opposition from Republicans and industry leaders who say it’s technologically impossible and will costs tens of trillions of dollars.

Advocacy of stronger environmental laws have been an important part of the agenda of Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and other progressives in the new Congress.

The legislation has been the subject of intense speculation and interest for weeks even as it has no chance of gaining support in the Republican-controlled Senate, let along being sighed into law by President Donald Trump.

Earlier: Democrats Put GOP in Hot Seat With a Month of Climate Hearings

Still, the next steps remain important, as the reception among moderate Democrats and House leaders could act as a bellwether for its future in the 2020 elections, and beyond.

The plan, in the form of a non-binding resolution, weaves together what had been a hodgepodge of progressive proposals and aspirations into a single initiative. It sets a goal of shifting the nation to 100 percent “clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources,” within 10 years. Missing from earlier drafts, however, is a pledge to eliminate fossil fuels altogether — an idea that had put off some moderates.

Some environmental advocacy organizations were disappointed that the fossil fuel pledge had been omitted.

Supporters say the resolution’s measures are needed to advert a coming climate catastrophe already being presaged by devastating storms, raging wildfires and intense heat waves.

Among its provisions:

A dramatic expansion of renewable energy, and energy and water efficiency upgrades for all existing U.S. buildings An overhaul of the country’s transportation system to eliminate pollution and emissions from the sector “as much as technologically feasible,” with a nod to investment in zero-emission vehicles, public transit, and high-speed rail. Efforts to promote clean manufacturing free of pollution byproducts and greenhouse gas emissions “as much as technologically feasible.” Steps to lessen the effects of climate change, build a smart grid, clean up hazardous waste sites and restore threatened lands. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

ANALYSIS

Supra Mahumapelo’s court victory, the ANC’s newest maelstrom

By Stephen Grootes

ANALYSIS

2019 SONA, take 1: The stage is set for Ramaphosa’s crucial speech

Stephen Grootes
18 hours ago
6 mins

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

Ramaphosa is just a new driver of the same doomed ANC bus, says DA’s Maimane

Marianne Merten
18 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Wits SRC claims it has shut down the campus, but management determined to continue operations

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ex-correctional services boss Linda Mti out on R20 000 bail

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ocasio-Cortez Aims to Reset Climate Policy With Green New Deal

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Crypto Universe May Be in for New Round of Pain, Fundstrat Says

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Tannie Evita’s 2019 Luthuli housekeeping report
Evita Bezuidenhout 8 hours ago
4 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

ISS Today

AU summit 32: Egypt takes the wheel at the AU

ISS Today 5 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Renault Duster 1.5 dCi EDC: When sensible is fun, too

Deon Schoeman
18 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let’s not divert attention from what needs to be done about corruption

Paul Hoffman
5 hours ago
6 mins

GroundUp

Stockout of testosterone injections used by transgender people

GroundUp
5 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ailing nation: The health crisis set to stay in the shadows at SONA

Mark Heywood
18 hours ago
5 mins