Ex-correctional services boss Linda Mti out on R20 000 bail

By News24 7 February 2019
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 22: Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on January 22, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During his testimony chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, Agrizzi revealed how Bosasa allegedly used its influence to ensure the procurement of department of correctional services contracts with the help of then commissioner Linda Mti and CFO Patrick Gillingham, who were both said to be receiving bribes. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Alon Skuy)

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti has been granted R20 000 bail.

Mti appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday for corruption after he handed himself over to police.

The prosecutor said Mti flew from the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning. “He came at his own accord. The State does not have any reason to oppose bail,” he said. His case was postponed to March 27.

On Wednesday, the Hawks arrested several people in connection with allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

The arrests include former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham, Bosasa official Andries van Tonder, fomer Bosasa senior manager Frans Vorster and current Bosasa staff member, Carlos Bonafacio.

Three companies are also included in the charge sheet, namely African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa); Sondolo IT and Phezulu Fencing, according to court papers.

The five accused were granted R20 000 bail each.

They are also scheduled to appear in court again on March 27. DM

