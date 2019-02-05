Eight dead, dozens injured in Paris apartment fire

A woman has been arrested after eight people have died in a fire which ripped through an apartment building in a wealthy Paris neighbourhood.

The blaze in the French capital’s high-end 16th arrondissement on Tuesday has also left at least 31 people – including six firefighters – with minor injuries.

About 200 firefighters battled the blaze, which started at about 1am local time (midnight GMT), and was extinguished after several hours. Firefighters described the area as a “scene of incredible violence”.

“I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying for help,” a witness

Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street from the apartment building, told the Associated Press news agency.

She said shaken residents were evacuated and brought to her building and the one adjacent to it.

Ravier described seeing “a young man in his underwear”, blackened by smoke, and a woman motionless on the ground outside.

“One person has been arrested. It’s a woman. She’s currently in custody,” Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said from the scene on Tuesday morning.

An investigation has been opened into the criminal charge of causing death by arson.

The area in the capital’s southwest is popular with tourists and overlooks landmarks including the Trocadero, Eiffel Tower, Paris Saint-Germain’s home stadium the Parc des Princes, the picturesque Bois de Bologne and an array of upmarket shops and restaurants.

“We had to carry out many rescues, including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs. Thirty people were evacuated on ladders,” fire service spokesperson Captain Clement Cognon told AFP news agency at the scene.

Several streets of the chic neighbourhood were cordoned off by police and fire crews.

In late December, two women and two girls died from asphyxiation in a fire that broke out in a public housing block in a suburb northeast of Paris.

In January a gas explosion followed by a fire at bakery killed four people in the 9th arrondissement. DMParis

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.