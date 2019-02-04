Newsdeck

U.S. Embassy in Kenya Warns of Possible Attack on Westerners

By Bloomberg 4 February 2019
Caption
A Kenyan police officer lays flowers for those who died in an attack that killed 21 people at the entrance of the compound that houses the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, 22 January 2019. A memorial for some of those who died in the deadly attack claimed by Somalia's Islamist militant group al-Shabab has begun at 3:05pm local time on 22 January, exactly one week after the attack. Kenyan police so far have arrested at least 11 suspects in connection with the attack. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya warned its citizens of a possible attack in Kenya targeting westerners, three weeks after a raid by an al-Qaeda-linked militant group in the capital, Nairobi, left at least 21 people dead.

“Credible information indicates Westerners may be targeted by extremists in Nairobi, Naivasha, Nanyuki and coastal areas,” the embassy said on Twitter. “The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of the continued need for heightened vigilance throughout Kenya, especially in public spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, and places of worship.” DM

