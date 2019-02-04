STREET TALK

The racial divide (Video)

By Street Talk 4 February 2019

"A white person doesn't even look at me when I make way for them in the street." Are coloured and blacks treated differently? Are we still living in an apartheid society? Is it up to schools and universities to break down the prejudices that still exist, or should it begin at home?

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.comDM

 

