Gauteng cops nab almost 1000 suspects

The South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng arrested 978 suspects over the weekend during operations aimed at clamping down on priority crimes in and around the province.

“During the operation in Ekurhuleni West Cluster, 66 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from dealing in drugs, murder, rape, domestic violence, possession of unlicensed firearms and drunken driving,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Sunday.

An additional 156 suspects were arrested on the West Rand following roadblocks at several hot spots.

“The suspects were arrested for crimes such as possession of unlicensed firearms, rape, murder and ten (10) liquor outlets were closed,” he explained.

Around 400 suspects were nabbed in operations conducted in the Ekurhuleni Central and the Soweto East clusters, while police officers arrested 278 more suspected criminals in the Johannesburg West Cluster for various crimes, including fraud, possession of drugs, rape, murder, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Tshwane West Cluster saw twenty suspects arrested for the possession 2000 counterfeit goods.

“As these joint operations gain momentum, the authority of the state are reclaiming the streets of Johannesburg and counterfeit goods worth of millions of rand were confiscated,” Makhubele concluded.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in various magistrates’ courts over the next 48 hours. DM

