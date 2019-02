Google employees can no longer use their internal smartphone applications that run on Apple’s iOS mobile operating system, following a decision by Apple Inc. that the Alphabet Inc. unit broke its rules.

Google employees can’t access test versions of the apps they’re making, or use internal apps related to transportation scheduling and food, according to people familiar with the matter. A Google representative didn’t immediately comment. Apple couldn’t be reached for comment.

The action is similar to one Apple took Wednesday against Facebook Inc. after it violated the iPhone maker’s development rules. DM

