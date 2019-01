People going through messy breakups often park themselves on the sofa with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Chubby Hubby. Fortunately for Britons, there’ll be plenty of the frozen treat available when the U.K. splits from the European Union.

Unilever is stockpiling a few weeks’ worth of the ice cream brand’s pints along with Magnum bars ahead of the March deadline for the U.K. to leave the EU, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a briefing Thursday after the company reported financial results.

“We’ve taken extra inventory on either side of the channel,” he said.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer giant joins companies ranging from auto-parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH to luxury giant LVMH, the maker of Moet & Chandon Champagne and Hennessy Cognac, that are building up U.K. inventories as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms larger. DM

