Newsdeck

Unilever Says Company Stockpiling Ben & Jerry’s Before Brexit

By Bloomberg 31 January 2019
Caption
Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream sits in a supermarket freezer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

People going through messy breakups often park themselves on the sofa with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Chubby Hubby. Fortunately for Britons, there’ll be plenty of the frozen treat available when the U.K. splits from the European Union.

Unilever is stockpiling a few weeks’ worth of the ice cream brand’s pints along with Magnum bars ahead of the March deadline for the U.K. to leave the EU, Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a briefing Thursday after the company reported financial results.

“We’ve taken extra inventory on either side of the channel,” he said.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer giant joins companies ranging from auto-parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH to luxury giant LVMH, the maker of Moet & Chandon Champagne and Hennessy Cognac, that are building up U.K. inventories as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms larger. DM

Gallery

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.

EXCLUSIVE

Bosasa will score R415-million from the state this year

By Ferial Haffajee

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Former Bosasa IT head backs Agrizzi’s ‘fake server’ crash testimony

Jessica Bezuidenhout
1 hour ago
2 mins

GROUNDUP

Activist leader Axolile Notywala arrested in Cape Town protest

GroundUp
10 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Clifton beach saga heads to Parliament

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Unilever Says Company Stockpiling Ben & Jerry’s Before Brexit

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Stun grenades fired outside Cape Town Civic Centre during water, toilets protest

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Farmers Forge Ahead as Cold Snap Freezes America’s Midwest

Bloomberg 12 hours ago

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Bosasa funded home security for Mantashe, Mokonyane and Myeni, says witness
Jessica Bezuidenhout 3 hours ago
5 mins

A finger with nerve damage doesn't wrinkle underwater.

THE PROMISED LAND

Expropriation without compensation: A gaping chasm

Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

THE PROMISED LAND

How expropriation could work … without destroying the economy

Stephen Grootes
4 hours ago
15 mins

The Interview

Roelf Meyer is back – and trying to help save SA’s economy

Rebecca Davis
19 hours ago
4 mins

Public Investment Corporation Inquiry

CEO Dan Matjila’s friendship with Survé behind bad PIC investments, claims suspended staffer

Greg Nicolson
30 JAN
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Bosasa lied to Sars and burnt incriminating records, twice, says former CFO

Jessica Bezuidenhout
30 JAN
4 mins