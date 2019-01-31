Airbus SE said its jetliner business was hit by a data breach that gave intruders access to some employees’ personal information.

There was no impact on aircraft production, the European planemaker said in a statement Wednesday. Airbus said it was in contact with regulators and data-protection authorities as it probes the origins of the intrusion.

“Investigations are ongoing to understand if any specific data was targeted, however we do know personal data was accessed,’’ the company said in the statement. “This is mostly professional contact and IT identification details of some Airbus employees in Europe.’’

Airbus said it was reinforcing existing cyber-security measures and taking action to mitigate the potential impact of the incident. Customer information wasn’t affected.

Boeing Co. was hit in March by what it called a “limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems.’’ Production and deliveries weren’t affected. DM

