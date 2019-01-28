A senior United Nations human rights official arrived in Turkey on Monday to head an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

It is the first UN-supported independent investigation into the Khashoggi affair. Agnès Callamard, an expert on executions at the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, will assess the nature and extent of states’ and individuals’ responsibilities for the killing, the UN Information Center in Ankara said in a statement.

Her inquiry will also assess steps taken by governments to address and respond to the killing, the statement said.

Khashoggi, an exile who wrote critically about the Saudi regime, was killed and dismembered by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the consulate after entering to pick up documents. Saudi Arabia has said the 33-year-old de facto ruler was not aware of any plan to kill Khashoggi.

The rapporteur, who will stay in Turkey until Sunday, will report her findings to the UN Human Rights Council during the June 2019 session. DM

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.