Vehicle, including London taxi cabs pass the entrance to Claridge's hotel in London, U.K., on Monday, Sept. 17, 2012. Glencore's London office is a few blocks from Claridge's Hotel, where late-night negotiating sessions led to a sweetened takeover offer for Xstrata Plc. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The people behind New York’s Eleven Madison Park will open their first outpost in Europe.

By Richard Vines for Bloomberg

The owners of Eleven Madison Park, the New York restaurant that was named World’s Best Restaurant in 2017, plan to open their first European outpost at the luxury Claridge’s hotel in London.

The new establishment will be called Davies and Brook, marking the hotel’s location on the corner of Davies Street and Brook Street, in Mayfair. It is scheduled to open this (European) summer, chef Daniel Humm and business partner Will Guidara said in a telephone interview.

Davies and Brook will be a gourmet restaurant, in the smart casual style of Eleven Madison Park. What it won’t have is the lengthy New York tasting menus, which can cost more than $300. Humm is creating new dishes for London, and the current plan is to offer two savoury courses for lunch and three for dinner. No decision has yet been taken on the prices.

“We are not opening Eleven Madison Park in London,” he said. “It is a different restaurant, a different format, but with the same philosophy. It is going to be of the same family as Eleven Madison Park. For Claridge’s, we want to be sure the food really fits. Claridge’s has something very classic about it and my food has always been a little classic.

“There are certain products that are really great in the UK, like game, which isn’t really celebrated in America the way it is in Europe,” he said. “We are excited about certain fish, the cheese and the dairy. But if a guest feels a hint of Eleven Madison Park, a nod to it, that is who we are.”

He declined to name any dishes, saying he hasn’t decided yet. In New York, Humm’s most famous creations include a vegetarian version of steak tartare, served table-side using a carrot in place of the meat.

The new restaurant replaces Fera, which British chef Simon Rogan opened in 2014 and which closed on Dec. 31. (The space formerly housed Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s.) Humm and Guidara’s group, Make It Nice, will create an entirely new look using the American architect Brad Cloepfil of Portland, Oregon-based Allied Works. There will be a bar where guests can dine, along with a new kitchen and dining room and also, possibly, a terrace.

“We are just trying to create the best possible restaurant that we can for London that will fit within Claridge’s,” Guidara said. “We want to create a restaurant that, while we are part of the hotel, is also an amenity to the city.”

The executive chef in London will be Dmitri Magi, formerly chef de cuisine at Eleven Madison Park. Billy Peelle, operations director of Make It Nice, is spending time in London to supervise the opening.

Humm was born in Switzerland and moved to the US in 2003. He said he is particularly excited about the new restaurant for two reasons.

“When I was 15 years old, I cooked at Claridge’s very early in my career,” he said. “At that time, I was intimidated by Claridge’s, just walking by and seeing all the fancy cars outside. I would never have set foot in there. I was using the staff entrance and working downstairs.

“The other reason is what while I love being in America – it has been very good for us – at heart I am European. And spending time in Europe is important for me.”

Humm is not the first New York chef to open in London in recent years. Daniel Boulud opened Bar Boulud at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in 2010; and Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Jean-Georges at the Connaught in 2017. (The Connaught, like Claridge’s, is part of theMaybourne Hotel Group.) Other US chefs with London outposts include Cronut king Dominique Ansel, who has announced a planned second branch of his Dominique Ansel Bakery. DM

Richard Vines is chief food critic at Bloomberg. Follow him on Twitter @richardvines and Instagram @richard.vines

Are You A South AfriCAN or a South AfriCAN'T?

Maverick Insider is more than a reader revenue scheme. While not quite a "state of mind", it is a mindset: it's about believing that independent journalism makes a genuine difference to our country and it's about having the will to support that endeavour.

From the #GuptaLeaks into State Capture to the Scorpio exposés into SARS, Daily Maverick investigations have made an enormous impact on South Africa and it's political landscape. As we enter an election year, our mission to Defend Truth has never been more important. A free press is one of the essential lines of defence against election fraud; without it, national polls can turn very nasty, very quickly as we have seen recently in the Congo.

If you would like a practical, tangible way to make a difference in South Africa consider signing up to become a Maverick Insider. You choose how much to contribute and how often (monthly or annually) and in exchange, you will receive a host of awesome benefits. The greatest benefit of all (besides inner peace)? Making a real difference to a country that needs your support.