Newsdeck

Pelosi Blocks Trump State of Union Amid Shutdown as Feud Deepens

By Bloomberg 24 January 2019
Caption
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during the 87th Winter Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019. Photographer: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she won’t let President Donald Trump give his State of the Union address in her chamber unless government agencies have been reopened, a further escalation of the feud between the two leaders.

In a letter to Trump on Wednesday, the speaker said that when she invited the president to give the address on Jan. 29, “there was no thought that the government would still be shut down.”

“I look forward to welcoming you to the House on a mutually agreeable date for this address when government has been opened,” said Pelosi, a California Democrat.

The president last week denied Pelosi a military plane for an unannounced trip to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan a day after she suggested a delay in the speech. The running dispute has added to the difficulty of finding a resolution to the partial government shutdown that began on Dec. 22.

Trump told reporters at the White House he was “not surprised” by Pelosi’s response.

“The State of the Union speech has been canceled by Nancy Pelosi because she doesn’t want to hear the truth,” the president said.

“We’ll do something in the alternative,” Trump said, adding that it’s “sad” that he won’t be giving the speech in the Capitol.

Earlier Wednesday, the president sent Pelosi a letter saying he intends to deliver the State of the Union as he was originally invited to do.

The Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate must pass a joint resolution to allow Trump to deliver the speech to a joint session of Congress. The House won’t consider such a resolution, Pelosi said in her letter. The resolution is usually a routine formality taken shortly before the event.

In suggesting last week that the address be rescheduled, Pelosi cited security concerns because Secret Service agents and Department of Homeland Security staff aren’t being paid during the shutdown.

Pelosi accused the Trump administration on Friday of endangering her safety by leaking her plan to take a commercial flight to Afghanistan to visit U.S. troops after the president canceled her use of a military plane.

“The fact that they would leak that we were flying commercial is a danger not only us but other people flying commercial,” Pelosi told reporters Friday at the Capitol. “It was very irresponsible on the part of the president.”

A White House official, who refused to be identified, denied the administration leaked the information about the commercial flight. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Bosasa’s evidence ‘wiped out’ before SIU visit to gather corruption evidence

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

ANALYSIS

Malema’s presser reveals a party with a limited political playing space

Stephen Grootes
8 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Bosasa

Zapiro
9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Peak Video Game? Top Analyst Sees Industry Slumping in 2019

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Pelosi Blocks Trump State of Union Amid Shutdown as Feud Deepens

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ford CEO’s `Thoughtful’ Style Fails to Win Over Wall Street (1)

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Recognizes Guaido as Venezuela Leader, Rebuking Maduro (2)

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Dispatch

FW de Klerk – claiming space in SA’s democratic history while criticising new forms of racism
Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
7 mins

"Blue is the typical heavenly colour. The ultimate feeling it creates is one of rest. When it sinks to almost black it echoes grief that is hardly human." ~ Wassily Kandinsky

MOZAMBIQUE

South African Andre Hanekom, arrested for alleged jihadist activity, dies in prison; family suspects ‘poison’

Peter Fabricius 8 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Opel Corsa 1.4T Sport: More bark than bite?

Deon Schoeman
8 hours ago
5 mins

Dumisani Kumalo (1947 – 2019)

SA’s long-serving UN representative was a diplomat who stood by his government’s convictions

Maureen Isaacson
8 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Chinese mantra of win-win co-operation makes political and economic sense

Paul Zilungisele Tembe
8 hours ago
3 mins

Mokgoro Inquiry

Nomgcobo Jiba’s possible prosecution grinds proceedings to a temporary halt

Nkateko Mabasa
8 hours ago
3 mins