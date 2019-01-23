Newsdeck

South Africa Provisionally Withdraws Charges Against Zuma’s Son

By Bloomberg 23 January 2019
Caption
Duduzane Zuma in court, Thursday 12 July 2018 (Photo by Greg Nicolson)
Duduzane Zuma in court, Thursday 12 July 2018 (Photo by Greg Nicolson)

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane because the allegations against him are being handled in another inquiry, a letter from the country’s chief prosecutor shows.

The case was due to be heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. Duduzane is accused of helping to organize a meeting with Mcebisi Jonas, then deputy finance minister, in which a member of the Gupta family, who are friends with the Zumas, allegedly offered him the post of finance minister in exchange for a bribe.

Jonas has testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, whose investigations into state corruption include the Guptas allegedly using their relationship with Jacob Zuma to influence government appointments. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The prosecuting authority states in the letter that is was “not in the interests of justice” to continue with the case against Duduzane because Jonas’s evidence before the Zondo commission hasn’t been finalized.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku wasn’t immediately available for comment. DM

