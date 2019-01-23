South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn corruption charges against former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane because the allegations against him are being handled in another inquiry, a letter from the country’s chief prosecutor shows.

The case was due to be heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. Duduzane is accused of helping to organize a meeting with Mcebisi Jonas, then deputy finance minister, in which a member of the Gupta family, who are friends with the Zumas, allegedly offered him the post of finance minister in exchange for a bribe.

Jonas has testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, whose investigations into state corruption include the Guptas allegedly using their relationship with Jacob Zuma to influence government appointments. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The prosecuting authority states in the letter that is was “not in the interests of justice” to continue with the case against Duduzane because Jonas’s evidence before the Zondo commission hasn’t been finalized.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku wasn’t immediately available for comment. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.