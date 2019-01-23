First Thing: Wednesday, 23 January 2019

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick, All rights reserved. You are receiving this mail because you are awesome and on the Daily Maverick First Thing subscriber list. Interested in advertising with us? Click here to sign the pact.

The panther is not a real animal. It is a name used for any black furred feline big cat.

The number of days since Berlin’s new airport postponement began. It is due to open in October 2020.

Chinese workers make red lanterns at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, 18 January 2019.

Rumble Fitness, a boxing-styled fitness class used by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, is seeking serious venture capital, $200 million to be precise. The expensive classes have become a hit among celebrities, with Rumble clearly looking to export its A-list popularity. With Bieber’s manager pushing for the VC funding as well, you just might see a Rumble Fitness near a Sandton banking HQ soon.

The United States Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to ban certain transgender groups from serving or continuing to serve in the military. A Donald Trump-induced ban cited “tremendous” costs associated with allowing transgender Americans to serve, despite a 2016 Pentagon study utterly refuting this. All four liberal Supreme Court judges voted against the motion.

The Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has revealed his intention to run for a third five-year term. While this is technically illegal, Ouattara argued that a 2016 constitution allowed him the ability to renew his term in office. Considering that Laurent Gbagbo was forced out at the literal barrel of a gun because of electoral fraud, Ouattara is taking a risky gamble on his perceived popularity.

IPID head Robert McBride has revealed his challenge of Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his contract. Hired on a five-year basis, McBride has been instrumental in several significant investigations into police corruption. With McBride gone, many SAPS bigwigs would issue a sigh of collective relief.

Three former Correctional Services Commissioners and a Chief Financial Officer are among a gang of diligent Bosasa lieutenants alleged to have taken cash and favours to bend the rules for the facilities management company. Linda Mti, Zach Modise, Khulekani Sithole and Patrick Gillingham, the Zondo Commission heard, were intermittently on the take over more than 10 years.

