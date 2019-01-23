Newsdeck

First Thing: Wednesday, 23 January 2019

By John Stupart 23 January 2019
epa07307797 Chinese workers make red lanterns at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, 18 January 2019 (issued 22 January 2019). Tuntou village is one of the most famous China's places for making red lanterns which symbolize prosperity and fortune and are often used by the Chinese to decorate their homes, office buildings and streets for Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. Millions of the Chinese people travel back to their hometowns to celebrate with families the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, which falls on 05 February this year and will mark the Year of the Pig. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

“One of the greatest advantages of the totalitarian elites of the Twenties and Thirties was to turn any statement of fact into a question of motive.” Hannah Arendt

 

Story of the Day
Bosasa Inc: More songs about bribes, cooked tenders and major cover-ups
By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Three former Correctional Services Commissioners and a Chief Financial Officer are among a gang of diligent Bosasa lieutenants alleged to have taken cash and favours to bend the rules for the facilities management company. Linda Mti, Zach Modise, Khulekani Sithole and Patrick Gillingham, the Zondo Commission heard, were intermittently on the take over more than 10 years.

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

McBride to go after Cele over contract

IPID head Robert McBride has revealed his challenge of Police Minister Bheki Cele’s decision not to renew his contract. Hired on a five-year basis, McBride has been instrumental in several significant investigations into police corruption. With McBride gone, many SAPS bigwigs would issue a sigh of collective relief.

Ouattara seeks a third term

The Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has revealed his intention to run for a third five-year term. While this is technically illegal, Ouattara argued that a 2016 constitution allowed him the ability to renew his term in office. Considering that Laurent Gbagbo was forced out at the literal barrel of a gun because of electoral fraud, Ouattara is taking a risky gamble on his perceived popularity.

Supreme Court backs Trump transgender military ban

The United States Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to ban certain transgender groups from serving or continuing to serve in the military. A Donald Trump-induced ban cited “tremendous” costs associated with allowing transgender Americans to serve, despite a 2016 Pentagon study utterly refuting this. All four liberal Supreme Court judges voted against the motion.

Bieber’s boxing startup seeks VC

Rumble Fitness, a boxing-styled fitness class used by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, is seeking serious venture capital, $200 million to be precise. The expensive classes have become a hit among celebrities, with Rumble clearly looking to export its A-list popularity. With Bieber’s manager pushing for the VC funding as well, you just might see a Rumble Fitness near a Sandton banking HQ soon.

Picture of the Day
By EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese workers make red lanterns at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, 18 January 2019.

In Numbers
2426

The number of days since Berlin’s new airport postponement began. It is due to open in October 2020.
Facts of the Day

Today in 1879 the Battle of Rourke’s Drift ends.

The panther is not a real animal. It is a name used for any black furred feline big cat.

Featured Articles


Political parties are voluntary organisations that set their own rules. Like it or leave it
By Marianne Merten


McBride heads for a showdown with Cele over non-renewal of contract
By Marianne Thamm


PIC announces ‘blatant’ violations in R4.3-billion investment in Survé-controlled Ayo Technology
By Greg Nicolson


Witness testimony reflects on the gradual decline of the NPA
By Nkateko Mabasa


Africa brims with opportunity despite enduring risks
By Peter Matlare


Bosasa Inc: More songs about bribes, cooked tenders and major cover-ups
By Jessica Bezuidenhout


Superfreak pivot: When climate engineering came to South Africa
By Kevin Bloom


Peter Marais and the Freedom Front Plus: A match made in opportunists’ heaven
By Rebecca Davis


Zoos need a radical rethink — a plea for Joburg’s Lammie the elephant
By Don Pinnock
Opinionistas


Healing illegally: The journey of medical cannabis
A column by Jay Naidoo


ANC and Prasa’s corruption are leading to commuter deaths
A column by Phumzile Van Damme


Gautrain: Political patronage profiteering is back with a vengeance
A column by Ivo Vegter


Finally comes the Poet: A tribute to Mary Oliver
A column by Alan Storey

Weather

BFN: min: 17° max: 37°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 20°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 28°, cloudy
EL: min: 17° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 17° max: 25°, rainy
MHK: min: 20° max: 36°, sunny
NLP: min: 17° max: 34°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 23°, cloudy
PMB:min: 18° max: 33°, cloudy

Financial Data

Oil=$61.06
Gold=$1,283.50
R/$=13.91
R/€=15.82
R/£=18.04
JSE All Share=54,078.37
DJIA=24,425.84
BTC$=3 582

