S. Africa Cabinet Minister Mokonyane Was Paid Bribes, Probe Told

By Bloomberg 21 January 2019
Caption
Then Water and Sanitation Minister, now minister of communication, Nomvula Mokonyane is seen during a media briefing on November 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images / Business Day / Moeletsi Mabe

South African Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was paid 50,000 rand ($3,600) a month in cash and given numerous other gifts and favors to try and enlist her support to further the interests of services company Bosasa, according to its former chief operating officer.

Mokonaye received the money and other benefits for several years while she was serving in her previous posts as safety and security minister in the central Gauteng province and as South Africa’s water minister, Angelo Agrizzi told a judicial commission that’s probing graft during former President Jacob Zuma’s rule. Bosasa derived little benefit from the payments, he said.

Mokonyane denied ever having received the payments, according to Johannesburg’s Sunday Times newspaper, which reported on them on Sunday. DM

