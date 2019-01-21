Newsdeck

Israel Strikes Iranian Targets in Syria; Warns Over Retaliation

By Bloomberg 21 January 2019

Israel has begun attacking Iranian targets in Syria and has issued a warning to Syria against any reaction.

“We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory,” Israel Defense Forces said in a post on its Twitter feed.

Syria’s air defense is dealing with enemy targets and has shot down several of them, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency separately reported. Explosions have been heard above Syria’s capital Damascus, according to SANA.

The “Israeli enemy dealt a heavy strike,” according to SANA, through successive waves of guided missiles. “Our air defenses immediately dealt with the situation and intercepted the hostile missiles and destroyed most of them before reaching their goals,” the news service reported. It’s shot down dozens of Israeli missiles and is continuing to deal with them, according to the report. DM

