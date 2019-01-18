Life, etc

This Weekend We’re Watching

By Daily Maverick 18 January 2019

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

Days of Zondo

Zondo commission secretary implicated in Bosasa corruption

By News24

ZAPIRO

Capture Canary

Zapiro
9 mins ago

Amabhungane

Chinese rail supplier returns R618m to Transnet

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
1 hour ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Bangkok, World’s Most-Visited City, Faces Toxic Smog Battle

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

African Union Urges Congo to Suspend Vote Result Amid Doubts

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bogota Car Bomb Kills Nine in Deadliest Attack Since Peace Deal

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Says He’s Postponing Pelosi Overseas Trip, Citing Shutdown

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

DA appropriation of Marikana and Life Esidimeni names is crude party-political electioneering
Marianne Merten 12 hours ago
5 mins

"Housework won't kill you but then again, why take the chance?" ~ Phyllis Diller

AMABHUNGANE

Spy watchdog pushes on with probes, despite ‘threats and intimidation’

Caryn Dolley for amaBhungane 11 hours ago
17 mins

Days of Zondo

Tenders, bribes and videotapes: a portrait of corruption

Ferial Haffajee
21 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

South Africa, We Can Make Better Choices

Greg Mills and Wilmot James
12 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-AMG G63: Heavy metal

Deon Schoeman
11 hours ago
9 mins

ANALYSIS

When law-making falters even on legacy legislation such as the National Minimum Wage

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
6 mins