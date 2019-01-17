President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he’s postponing a trip she planned to take to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan because of the partial government shutdown, telling her in a letter she should stay in Washington to negotiate.

“In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump wrote Pelosi, a day after she suggested he postpone his State of the Union speech scheduled for Jan. 29.

Pelosi had not announced her trip, and the Afghanistan stop likely would not have been made public in advance for her security. She would have been expected to fly on a military plane to the country. As speaker of the House, Pelosi is allowed to request the use of military aircraft for her travels.

“I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the shutdown,” Trump added.

Trump said Pelosi was free to make the trip “by flying commercial.” Pelosi’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shutdown hasn’t stopped administration officials from traveling. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to lead a U.S. delegation including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week.

The House Ways and Means Committee summoned Mnuchin on Thursday for a hearing on the shutdown on Jan. 24, when he is scheduled to depart Davos. DM

