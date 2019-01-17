Newsdeck

December Inflation Shock at 42.1% Adds to Zimbabwe’s Woes

By Bloomberg 17 January 2019
Caption
Protestors block a major road leading into the city centre in Kuwadzana, Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 January 2019 after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. Unconfirmed reports say four people have been shot and wounded by the police. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwean consumer prices rose at a new post-hyperinflation record pace in December, adding to the economic woes of a country that’s reeling from foreign-exchange and fuel shortages.

Inflation accelerated to 42.1 percent, from 31 percent in the previous month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said in a statement emailed Thursday. While that’s well below the 500 billion percent the International Monetary Fund estimated it reached in 2008, there are big price discrepancies depending on whether goods are paid for electronically or with banknotes, casting doubt on the official figure.

The southern African nation was rocked by protests this week as labor unions went on strike and people marched against massive fuel-price increases announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. DM

