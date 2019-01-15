Scotland name South African as new cricket coach

Cape Town - Scotland have named South African Shane Burger as the new coach of their men's cricket side, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was announced the the Cricket Scotland website.

Burger takes over from Grant Bradburn who left the role in late 2018 to take up an assistant coaching position with Pakistan, and will start his role in March.

Burger moves to Scotland from South African first-class provincial side KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he has been coach since 2015, leading the team to three trophies in that period. These include both the CSA 3 Day trophy and the CSA T20 trophy in 2015/16, and the Africa Cup T20 in 2017.

Burger was awarded CSA coach of the year in both the 2015/16 and 2017/18 seasons and additional coaching roles have included Assistant Coach to South Africa ‘A’ in 2016 and assistant coach at the CSA National Academy in 2017 and 2018.

Prior to moving into coaching, he had a 14-year professional playing career in South Africa, playing 91 first class and 79 List A matches as an all-rounder for Gauteng, Lions and KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He also spent 12 seasons as overseas player and Director of Coaching at Radlett Cricket Club in Hertfordshire, England so is very familiar with cricket in the UK.

“I am both delighted and honoured to be awarded this position as head coach of Scotland. The opportunity to work with players who have already shown that they can compete with the best in the business is an exciting challenge. Grant did a fantastic job and it will be my goal to move Scottish cricket to new heights on and off the field,” Burger said. DM

