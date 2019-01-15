Newsdeck

Scotland name South African as new cricket coach

By News24 15 January 2019

Cape Town -  Scotland have named South African Shane Burger as the new coach of their men's cricket side, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The news was announced the the Cricket Scotland website.

Burger takes over from Grant Bradburn who left the role in late 2018 to take up an assistant coaching position with Pakistan, and will start his role in March.

Burger moves to Scotland from South African first-class provincial side KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he has been coach since 2015, leading the team to three trophies in that period. These include both the CSA 3 Day trophy and the CSA T20 trophy in 2015/16, and the Africa Cup T20 in 2017.

Burger was awarded CSA coach of the year in both the 2015/16 and 2017/18 seasons and additional coaching roles have included Assistant Coach to South Africa ‘A’ in 2016 and assistant coach at the CSA National Academy in 2017 and 2018.

Prior to moving into coaching, he had a 14-year professional playing career in South Africa, playing 91 first class and 79 List A matches as an all-rounder for Gauteng, Lions and KwaZulu-Natal Inland.  He also spent 12 seasons as overseas player and Director of Coaching at Radlett Cricket Club in Hertfordshire, England so is very familiar with cricket in the UK.

“I am both delighted and honoured to be awarded this position as head coach of Scotland. The opportunity to work with players who have already shown that they can compete with the best in the business is an exciting challenge. Grant did a fantastic job and it will be my goal to move Scottish cricket to new heights on and off the field,” Burger said. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

ANALYSIS

After the ANC manifesto, it’s the turn of the DA and EFF to show their hand

By Stephen Grootes

Laerskool Schweizer Reneke

School teacher heads to court to challenge suspension

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Light Brigade

Zapiro
5 hours ago

Newsdeck

SABC, MultiChoice to engage over SA sports broadcasting review

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scotland name South African as new cricket coach

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ivory Coast Ex-President Gbagbo Acquitted by The Hague Court

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

SABC, MultiChoice to engage over SA sports broadcasting review

News24 7 hours ago

ISS Today

Will this election change the DRC?
ISS Today 6 hours ago
5 mins

Walt Disney personally hated Goofy. He only retained the character because it employed so many people.

Harare Protests

MDC offices set ablaze as fuel protests turn violent

Sally Nyakanyanga 9 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Shamila Batohi bears the weight of bringing accountability back to the land

Professor Balthazar
20 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Mining will not bring jobs to Xolobeni

Andrew Bennie
20 hours ago
9 mins

HARARE PROTESTS

Battered economy leaves Zimbabwe at a crossroads

Daily Maverick Correspondent
22 hours ago
4 mins

Low-Carbon Economy

‘Green warriors’ on the rise as big investors back the climate change fight

Melanie Gosling
22 hours ago
7 mins