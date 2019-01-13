LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Squandering billions on useless warships and warplanes does not promote national security

By Daily Maverick Reader 13 January 2019

Photo: South African Navy corvettes built by German company Thyssen Krupp at anchor ahead of the Presidential Fleet Review in Simon's Town.

Our post-apartheid priority is peace through social upliftment through education and health and alleviation of apartheid legacies of poverty — not war, writes Terry Crawford-Browne.

I am astounded that Daily Maverick provides its columns to promote militarism, and to argue that “robust defence capability is required of any nation with aspirations for continental leadership”. (South Africa’s military at a crossroads, 7 January 2019).

The final bio identifying Todd M Johnson as a US political-military analyst perhaps provides the answer. The reality is that US military interventions around the world since 9/11 and before have been an utter disaster both for the world and the US. The US most certainly is not an example that South Africa should emulate on our continent.

Our own South African experience is that the apartheid government also promoted militarism that brought this country nothing but bankruptcy and shame. Our post-apartheid priority is peace through social upliftment through education and health and alleviation of apartheid legacies of poverty — not war.

Even military analysts reluctantly concede there is no conceivable military threat to South Africa. The perennial bleat that we need a navy to protect fish is infantile. A coast guard could better perform that job at 10% of the cost.

Has Daily Maverick still not learnt the lessons of the Arms Deal and the corruption deliberately unleashed by militarists to destroy our transition from apartheid to constitutional democracy? Section 198 of the Constitution establishing the principles governing national security is clear:

National security must reflect the resolve of South Africans, as individuals and as a nation, to live as equals, to live in peace and harmony, to be free from fear and want and to seek a better life.”

Squandering billions on useless warships and warplanes makes absolutely no contribution to that objective. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

ANALYSIS

ANC 2019 Manifesto – staking out the Middle Ground

By Stephen Grootes

Days of Zondo

Jacob Zuma: State Capture’s Number One suspect

Jessica Bezuidenhout
3 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Dirty Manyi

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Maroon 5 announced as Super Bowl half-time performers

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Regional African Group Urges Congo Presidential Vote Recount

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Unions to Strike as Fuel Prices More Than Double

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Violent N3 protest in KZN sparked by land invasion-related arrests

News24 11 JAN

DRC’S MOMENT OF TRUTH

A Heart of Lightness in the Congo, finally?
J Brooks Spector 3 hours ago
9 mins

Towns near Fukushima are now being plagued by hordes of rampaging radioactive wild boars. Where are Asterix and Obelix when you need them?

ANC Manifesto Analysis

Big push for unity to grease the electioneering wheels, but the factions simmer on

Marianne Merten 4 hours ago
7 mins

Perspective

Ramaphosa/Zuma bromance may have won KZN, but it’s imperilled the battle against State Capture

Ferial Haffajee
3 hours ago
5 mins

ANC MANIFESTO

They came for the speech and stayed for the beach

Carien Du Plessis
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

President needs to take the high road rather than display political paralysis

Imraan Buccus
2 hours ago
5 mins

ANC Manifesto

Ramaphosa draws the sword on the enemy within

Ferial Haffajee
10 hours ago
3 mins