President Donald Trump said he will scrap his trip to the Davos annual gathering of global financial elites later this month because of the government shutdown.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland,” Trump said in a tweet Thursday.

The U.S. delegation to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland is to include Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Secretary Robert Lighthizer, among other top administration officials.

Mnuchin plans to attend the Davos conference with a smaller U.S. delegation despite Trump’s decision not to go, according to two people familiar with the Treasury secretary’s plans.

The partial U.S. government shutdown is in its 20th day, with no sign of an agreement. Trump walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday, calling it a “waste of time.” The president wants Congress to approve $5.7 billion to help fulfill a campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that he insists is necessary to stem illegal migration. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.