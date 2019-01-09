Cape Town – The American daytime soap, Days of Our Lives, seen in South Africa on e.tv has been renewed for a 55th season.

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” says Bruce Evans, executive vice-president for current programming at NBC Entertainment, announcing the renewal of Days of Our Lives for another year.

“The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Ken Corday, executive producer says: “It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year”.

He added: “We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

Steve Kent, senior executive vice-president for programming at Sony Pictures Television, says: “Ken Corday and his cast and crew continue to build on the strong legacy of dynamic storytelling and intriguing characters in Days of our Lives.

“We are proud that audiences both in the U.S. and around the world will get to enjoy this award-winning series for another year.”

Days of our Lives broadcast its 13 500th episode in 2018 in America since it started airing in 1965.

The show is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.