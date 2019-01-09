Newsdeck

Seven civilians, 3 soldiers killed in DR Congo attack: army

By AFP 9 January 2019
Caption
Migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with their belongings on their way to their country, in the border post of Chissanda in Dundo, near the border with DR Congo, in the north of Angola, 20 October 2018 (issued 21 October 2018). Around 380,000 migrants, most of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have left Angola in less than a month as part of the 'Transparency' operation to combat diamond trafficking, the Angolan Government revealed. EPA-EFE/AMPE ROGERIO

Seven civilians and three soldiers were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when a militia attacked a military post in the restive east of the country, the army said.

The attack, in Beni region, was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist-rooted militia operating near the border with Uganda, said Captain Mak Hazukay, a local army spokesman.

“An army post was targetted by the ADF attack this morning. Three soldiers and seven civilians have been killed. Another two soldiers were wounded,” the officer said.

The attack was in North Kivu province in the DR Congo’s east, where the ADF has been blamed for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014, and 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers in 2017.

DR Congo’s unstable east was just one of the difficulties during a December 30 presidential election. Authorities are due on Wednesday to announce the provisional results of the ballot to replace President Joseph Kabila. DM

Gallery

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.

NASREC PLOT

National police commissioner turns to court to flush out info on ANC vote-buying scandal

By Marianne Thamm

#ANC107

The ANC’s ‘not election campaign’ hits the stump across KZN

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Art at UCT: Why claims of censorship may be anti-intellectual

Pierre De Vos
5 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Google Board Sued for Hushing Claims of Executive Misconduct (3)

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Andy Murray to retire, Australian Open could be last event

AFP 3 hours ago

Stampede Aftermath

Religion meets politics as Bushiri church threatens interdict against Sanco

Bheki C. Simelane 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Cancels Trip to Davos Gathering as Shutdown Grinds On

Bloomberg 9 hours ago

Suicide tragedy

Parliament breaks promises over probe into manager’s death, claims Garane family
Moira Levy 6 hours ago
7 mins

"If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants" ~ Sir Isaac Newton

OP-ED

Forget the poverty trap – it’s the wealth trap we need to break

Mike Wills 6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC elections manifesto 2019 remains a clarion call for unity, patriotism and accelerated transformation of society

Jessie Duarte
5 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sudanese media suffer under al-Bashir’s rule

Khalid Abdallah
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

May the new dawn in the SADC region extend to the unliberated Kingdom of eSwatini

Rebone Tau
5 hours ago
3 mins

DONALD DIGS IN

Trump’s tempest-tossed White House – walled in and in limbo

J Brooks Spector
6 hours ago
9 mins