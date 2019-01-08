It has been almost a month since former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter. Now his fiancée, who is the mother of his youngest son, has also joined the social media platform, calling him "fresh and fit" and telling him that she loves him.

Twenty-four-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco joined the popular social media platform on January 7 and, using the handle @MrsConcoZuma, she has been sharing her views with the world.

Her first tweet was used to wish South Africans a prosperous 2019 and to highlight that the year would be a “game changer” for her family because she and the former president had entered the social media space.

But it wasn’t long before she issued a warning to the Twitter community to mind their own business and gave her own political views:

My hubby is fit and fresh, I love you bae @PresJGZuma

Since joining Twitter, the former president has been using his Twitter handle to weigh in on issues that affected him.

In his latest tweet, he accused Tiso Blackstar publication Sunday Times of “lying” about him, despite ANC confirmation that he was set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

“You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed,” he tweeted on Monday. DM

