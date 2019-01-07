Trump to ‘address the nation’ on border row Tuesday

President Donald Trump announced he will "address the nation" Tuesday on his demand for a Mexico border wall that he says is needed to shut out dangerous illegal immigration.

Trump, who is battling Democrats in Congress over funding for the wall project, tweeted that the speech would be made at 9 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday) on what he called “the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border.”

The primetime speech will come two days before Trump makes a rare trip down to the Mexican border to push his controversial plan.

Trump has made building a wall the central theme of his domestic policies, painting the border as an open gate for criminals, including rapists, terrorists and phony asylum seekers.

The idea is popular with his hardcore voter base. However, Democrats, who now control the lower house of Congress, say that the “crisis” is overblown by Trump and that the wall is a political stunt not worth taxpayer money. DM

Support DAILY MAVERICK & get FREE UBER vouchers every month

An increasingly rare commodity, quality independent journalism costs money, though not nearly as much as its absence can cost global community. No country can live and prosper without truth - that's why it matters.

Every Daily Maverick article and every Scorpio exposé is proof of our dedication to this unshakeable mission. Investing in our news media is by far the most effective investment into South Africa's future.

You can support Independent and Investigative journalism by joining Maverick Insider. If you contribute R150 or more per month you will receive R100 back in UBER vouchers. EVERY MONTH until October 2019.

So, if you'd like to help and do something meaningful for yourself and your country, then sign up to become a Maverick Insider. Together we can Defend Truth.